All SFWMD-managed boat locks reopened on Friday, October 11

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all of our navigational boat locks for public access on Friday, October 11, 2024.
SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee
SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway
Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.
Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.