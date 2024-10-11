All SFWMD-managed boat locks reopened on Friday, October 11

News from SFWMD
Posted 10/11/24

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all of our navigational boat locks for public access on Friday, October 11, 2024. 

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

All SFWMD-managed boat locks reopened on Friday, October 11

Posted
News from SFWMD

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reopened all of our navigational boat locks for public access on Friday, October 11, 2024. 

SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee

  • G-36/Henry Creek Boat Lock (Okeechobee County) will reopen at
    5:30 a.m.
  • S-127 Boat Lock (Buckhead Ridge in Glades County) will reopen at 5:30 a.m.
  • S-131 Boat Lock (Lakeport in Glades County) will reopen at 5:30 a.m
  • S-135 Boat Lock (J&S Fish Camp in Martin County) will reopen at 5:30 a.m
  • S-193 Boat Lock (Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County) will reopen at 5:30 a.m.
  • S-310 Boat Lock (Southwestern Shore of Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston) will reopen at 5:30 a.m.

SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway 

  • S-61 Boat Lock on Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County will reopen at 7:00 a.m.
  • S-65 Boat Lock on Lake Kissimmee in Osceola/Polk County will reopen at 7:00 a.m.
  • S-65A Boat Lock in Osceola/Polk County will reopen at 7:00 a.m.
  • S-65D Boat Lock in Okeechobee/Highlands County will reopen at 7:00 a.m..
  • S-65E Boat Lock at Kissimmee River, Okeechobee/Glades County will reopen at 7:00 a.m.

Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. 

USACE, naviational, boat, locks

Comments

Other items that may interest you

USACE confident Herbert Hoover Dike is safe

Lake could rise to 17 feet as storm water drains south

SFWMD’s October Governing Board meeting will take …

Port Mayaca Lock width restriction

x