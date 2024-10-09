SFWMD’s October Governing Board meeting will take place next week

SFWMD’s October Governing Board meeting will take place next week

Posted
News from SFWMD

The South Florida Water Management District has rescheduled the October Governing Board Meeting to Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at 1 p.m. due to Hurricane Milton. The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 9 a.m.

Updated Meeting Details
Date: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Time: 1 p.m.
Location: This meeting now will be virtual only. Members of the public may view the meeting via Zoom, a media technology free for the public to use.
Zoom Registration Link

For more information regarding the Governing Board Meeting, please contact Molly Brown at 561-682-6805 or mobrown@sfwmd.gov.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by visiting SFWMD.gov/Meetings, seven days prior to the meeting.

To sign-up for updates on the SFWMD’s Governing Board Meetings, visit our email signup page. Enter your email address and check the “Governing Board Meeting Notices” box.

Comments

