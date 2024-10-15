Regional water management system works to protect residents

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 11:04 am

As the region continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Milton, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively monitoring, managing and adjusting the primary water management system to move water away from local communities and balance water flow in Central Florida.

DID YOU KNOW: The SFWMD continues to operate the regional flood control system to move large amounts of water quickly and efficiently?

TAKING ACTION: The SFWMD has deployed and is operating three high-capacity pumps around-the-clock along with using our water control structures to move a high volume of water through the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes to prevent and reduce flooding in communities.

Our staff are closely monitoring water levels within the interconnected system of lakes and will continue to strategically deploy resources as needed.

Residents are reminded to avoid floodwaters and pay attention to their local Emergency Operations Center.

All District-managed lands have reopened. Some lands may have campgrounds and interior vehicles access roads that are temporarily closed. If you have a reservation, email AskUs@sfwmd.gov with any questions.

All District navigational boat locks have reopened.

INTERCONNECTED SYSTEM: Much of the Central and Southern Florida region has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is a shared responsibility between county/city governments, local drainage districts, communities (including Homeowner Associations or HOAs), and the SFWMD.

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, water managers made pre-storm adjustments to operating levels for water control structures throughout the regional flood control system.

As the hurricane moved over the region, all canals within our water management system remained within their banks and are now back to pre-storm operating levels.

We encourage you to visit SFWMD.gov/HurricaneMilton to learn more about the SFWMD’s ongoing response to the storm.