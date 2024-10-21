Floridians may be eligible for transitional sheltering in hotels

Posted Monday, October 21, 2024 12:51 pm

TALLAHASSEE — FEMA has activated Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for Floridians displaced by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton in 52 counties and for tribal members of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians.

Residents in these counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to stay temporarily in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA. Applicants do not need to request this assistance. FEMA will notify them of their eligibility through an automated phone call, text message, and/or email, depending upon the method of communication they selected at the time of application for disaster assistance.

Applicants may be eligible if they cannot return to their disaster-damaged home and their housing needs cannot be met by insurance, shelters or rental assistance provided by FEMA or another agency.

Under the TSA program, FEMA pays the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees directly to participating hotels and motels. Pet fees will only be paid up to the approved limit of assistance for individual rooms. Survivors are responsible for all other costs, including laundry, restaurant/room service, parking, telephone or movie rental.

Continued eligibility is determined on an individual basis. When eligibility ends, survivors will be notified by FEMA seven days prior to checkout date.

TSA is limited to participating hotels and motels in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. Applicants must refer to the TSA Locator to find a hotel, which will be visible to them when they go to DisasterAssistance.gov.

TSA participants may also be eligible for other FEMA financial help, including Displacement Assistance, Rental Assistance, Home Repair Assistance and other aspects of the Individual Assistance program.

Floridians can apply for either storm online at DisasterAssistance.gov . They can also apply using the FEMA mobile App or by calling FEMA’s helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand calls to FEMA’s helpline are experiencing delays because of the increased volume due to multiple recent disasters. The fastest way to apply is online or through the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Florida’s Hurricane Helene recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834.Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.