USPS issues statement on Florida 2 operations and hurricane recovery

Posted Monday, October 21, 2024

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were catastrophic natural disasters that have disrupted services and operations for many organizations – including the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail and packages - throughout the entire Southeast region. The Postal Service is working closely with other federal agencies, including FEMA, to assist in the response. The Postal Service's primary focus is to maintain the safety and security of our employees and to ensure that Americans receive their mail and packages as swiftly as possible.

USPS Operations In Florida 2 Are Resuming But Full Recovery May Take Time

Our operations team has worked around the clock to restore operations wherever safely possible however there is significant work to be done to deliver a backlog of mail and packages and reopen routes in the areas hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The full recovery of service to the area may stretch forward for some time.

As of Oct. 19, all USPS Florida processing facilities and most retail and delivery units have reopened. Where retail and delivery units remain inaccessible, we have relocated operations to nearby units and are further deploying mobile retail units to make sure we can provide retail and delivery services to impacted communities as quickly as possible.

We remain committed to delivering mail wherever it's feasible and safe, constantly adjusting our operations for a swift restoration of services. For the latest updates on our services, please visit our Service Alerts page here.

Impact On Florida 2 USPS Operations

The Postal Service operates 303 facilities in Florida. Local areas using three-digit ZIP Codes beginning in 328, 329, 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342, 346, 347 were the most severely impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. ZIP Codes 328, 329, 338, 341, 347 are now fully operational.

USPS teams have been dispatched to affected areas where possible and are working to get into other areas which remain inaccessible so far. As of October 19:

279 postal facilities reopened , however, 16 still remain closed. The operations from one of these closed facilities is being handled by a Mobile Retail Unit on site.

0 facility destroyed (as of Oct. 7):

4 facilities with flooding, 1 facility without power

All impacted delivery offices are attempting delivery where safe to do so

1 Retail Office offering cash only transactions.

Approximately 295 offices have reported 2164 pieces of mail delayed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Potential Package. Backlog as of October 19 is unknown for parcels.

All mail destined for Florida that cannot be delivered is being sent to Local Post offices where it will be delivered where safe to do so.

0 addresses are currently unreachable due to displacement or inoperable routes. (as of Oct.7)

An estimated 0 routes are currently inoperable down from 73 (as of Oct. 7) after the initial impact of the storm.

Replacement vehicles are being sent to local post offices that suffered vehicle damage, enabling them to resume delivery services as quickly as possible.

Resources For Florida Residents

One mobile operation unit (MRU) has been established across the following location where residents can send/receive mail and packages.

USPS Mobile Operation Units in Florida Open as of 10/19/2024 CITY ZIP CODE Balm Post Office 15036 Balm Rd. 33503