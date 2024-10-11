Protect your lungs as you clean up storm debris

Posted Friday, October 11, 2024 2:03 pm

The American Lung Association is issuing the following health guidance as Florida assesses and responds to the damage inflicted by Hurricane Milton and multiple tornadoes. Post-hurricane cleanup can cause serious and long-lasting threats to health. Anyone can develop a respiratory illness in the weeks following Hurricane Milton.

High winds kick up dirt, allergens and other irritants that can exacerbate asthma, COPD and other lung conditions. People may be exposed to indoor air pollution like mold, polluted floodwater residue, bacteria and other contaminants, which if inhaled, can put people at risk of lung disease or exacerbate symptoms.

The Lung Association is advising people to monitor their symptoms. Please be aware of any new or worsening breathing problems, including coughing (especially at night), wheezing or feeling short of breath, and chest tightness or pain. Get immediate emergency medical help if fingernails or lips are turning blue or if there is severe chest pain. Both could be life-threatening.

The American Lung Association in Florida shares proven cleanup tips to reduce health risks for residents impacted by Hurricane Milton:

Wear protective gear. During cleanup, you risk inhaling and coming into contact with dust, building materials, contaminants and microorganisms. Wear disposable gloves, goggles and an N95 mask. Turn off the electricity and gas at the cleanup site. Do not use portable gasoline- or diesel-powered generators, power washers, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane or charcoal-burning equipment and other devices inside or close to open windows. These produce carbon monoxide that can kill occupants if it builds up indoors. Use soap and water for cleaning, especially to scrub mold off hard, nonporous surfaces. Do not use bleach, which can make it hard to breathe. When in doubt, toss it out. Remove everything that has been soaked by water, including clothing, papers, furnishings, carpet, ceiling tiles and wallboard. Anything that cannot be cleaned and dried and anything porous (like drywall and carpet) that had been in floodwaters for 24 to 48 hours must be discarded. Simply drying out water will not remove the bacteria or toxins that can make people sick. If possible, consider hiring professional cleaners. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends hiring professional cleaners if more than 10 square feet of your home is flooded or if water has been in the building for more than one or two days. Floodwaters bring in residue that may contaminate porous building materials. Mold flourishes in this environment and attempting to clean without professional help may increase the risk of developing respiratory problems.

If you are worried about your family’s lung health and have questions, call the American Lung Association’s free Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA. The HelpLine is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists who can answer any questions about the lungs, lung disease and lung health, including how to protect yourself during cleanup. More information on how lung health is affected by flooding is available at Lung.org/flood.

For media interested in speaking with an expert about lung health and post-storm cleanup, contact the American Lung Association at Victoria.Oneill@Lung.org or 312-273-5890.