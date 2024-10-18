Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of Oct. 20-21

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 4:57 pm

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 20, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

US 441 at NE 50th Drive (Hillard Road): (Permit project) Crews are constructing a temporary road connection to rebuild Hillard Road. This permit also includes the construction of a new driveway connection and right-turn lane for the new South Florida Water Management facility. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

98 (SR 15/US 441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 23rd Street to SW 14th Street and US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 3rd Street to SW 5th Street: (Construction project) Crews will work on two projects in the area which will include milling, resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, stormwater pond construction, ditch and shoulder regrading, curb and gutter, sidewalks, signing and pavement markings. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

Starting the week of September 23, 2024, a southbound lane of US 98 (SR 15/US 441/Parrott Avenue) between SW 19th Street and SW 21st Street and the northbound left turn lane at Parrott Avenue and SW 21st will be closed. The closure of SW 21st Street at the intersection of Parrott Avenue to SW 2nd Avenue will continue for approximately 30 days.

• Crews will be onsite installing new drainage improvements on SW 21st Street. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, include additional travel time, or consider alternate routes during the repair.

Anticipated completion is late 2024/early 2025.

SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue: (Construction project) Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, traffic markings, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on milling and paving mainline and temporary widening.

Anticipated completion is late 2024.

SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue: (Construction project) Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.

• Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures to take place both eastbound and westbound on SR 70 between NE 17th Avenue and NE 4th Avenue for curb/sidewalk removal and pour back. Lane closures will take place in the outside travel lanes.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.