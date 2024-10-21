IRSC Law Enforcement and Corrections Academies receive 5-Year recertification

This achievement reaffirms the academies’ commitment to excellence in training the next generation...

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) is proud to announce that its Law Enforcement and Corrections Academies successfully completed a 5-year recertification and inspection process. This achievement reaffirms the academies’ commitment to excellence in training the next generation of public safety professionals.

The Law Enforcement and Corrections Academies, which offer programs in law enforcement and corrections, underwent a rigorous evaluation to ensure they continue to meet the highest standards in public safety education and training.

“This recertification is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Lou Caprino, Dean of the Public Service Academy. “It validates our ongoing efforts to provide top-tier education and training for those pursuing careers in public service.”

Key highlights of the recertification process include:

• Curriculum review to ensure alignment with current industry standards and best practices
• Evaluation of facilities and equipment to meet training requirements

• Assessment of faculty qualifications and ongoing professional development
• Review of student outcomes and career placement rates

The successful recertification ensures that IRSC’s Law Enforcement and Corrections Academies will continue to serve as a premier training facility for the Treasure Coast region and beyond for the next five years.

