TRICARE temporarily suspends physician referrals due to hurricanes

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency, on Oct. 15, announced TRICARE Prime beneficiaries in 16 Florida counties may see any provider without a referral from their primary care …

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency, on Oct. 15, announced TRICARE Prime beneficiaries in 16 Florida counties may see any provider without a referral from their primary care manager (PCM) through Oct. 18, 2024, due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The counties impacted are Brevard, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Sumter counties.

Under the waiver, TRICARE Prime beneficiaries who have or may need to evacuate are not required to get a referral from their PCM to receive care in the community where they’ve relocated. Beneficiaries are advised to seek care from a TRICARE network provider, whenever possible. Network and non-network rules still apply.

Additionally, beneficiaries in several Florida counties may temporarily receive emergency prescriptions refills.

For more disaster information, visit the TRICARE Newsroom.

Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations.

What DHS and FEMA are doing for Hurricane Helene

https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-helene

Spanish: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hurricane-helene

What the U.S. government is doing for Hurricane Helene

https://usa.gov/hurricane-helene

Spanish: https://usa.gov/es/huracan-helene

What DHS and FEMA are doing for Hurricane Milton

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/current/hurricane-milton

Spanish: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hurricane-milton

What the U.S. government is doing for Hurricane Milton

https://www.usa.gov/hurricane-milton

Spanish: https://www.usa.gov/es/huracan-milton

