Luncheon honors Vietnam War era veterans

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 11:19 am

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee Chamber of Commerce honored Vietnam War era veterans during the Oct. 16 Community Hero Luncheon at More 2 Life Ministries.

Chamber President Tabitha Trent said Vietnam era veterans had a different experience than those who fought in earlier wars.

World War II and Korean War veterans had the full support of the country, she said. The Vietnam War was an unpopular war and that was reflected on how the veterans were treated. While WW II veterans were welcomed home with parades, Vietnam veterans were often met with scorn.

“For some, going back home was nearly as traumatizing as where they had been,” she explained.

Trent said even those military service members who did not serve in combat were affected by the war, which drew public protests. Some members of the public seemed to blame the soldiers for the war, she said.

She offered the veterans a “heartfelt apology that you were not welcomed home with the respect that you deserved.”

“There are a lot of heroes in our community,” said Congressman Scott Franklin, himself a veteran who served 14 years active duty in the U.S. Navy and 12 years in the reserves.

He said his experience of the Vietnam War was watching it on television in the 1960s and early 1970s. He remembered Walter Cronkite calling out the government over the American soldiers killed in Vietnam. “It was a war measured in body bags,” he said.

Franklin said he was proud to honor the local Vietnam War era veterans who were present at the luncheon.

The event was presented by SouthState Bank and the Altobello Donor Advised Fund.