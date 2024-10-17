Help is available for victims of domestic violence

Posted Thursday, October 17, 2024 12:07 pm

OKEECHOBEE – “Domestic violence is a public health issue. I think a lot of people forget that,” County Commissioner Terry Burroughs explained at the Oct. 17 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission. “You have to admit this a problem in the community.”

The commissioners declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Jonathan Bean, of Martha’s House, said men and children can also be victims of domestic violence. Martha’s House is a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of men in Okeechobee who are willing to come forward and receive our services,” Bean said. Men who are victims are reluctant to come forward because they often feel shamed.

Bean said over the past year, Martha’s house has provided direct services to more than 300 women and more than 400 children.

“It takes a lot of courage to come and get help. There are many others out there,” he said.

Martha’s House now offers therapy, not only for those who have recently escaped an abusive situation but also for those who continue to suffer from past abuse.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand from adults who experienced domestic violence in the home growing up,” said Bean. “Be aware the children in the home are victims. They suffer from long term, lifelong consequences from being exposed to that violence.” He said many experience PTSD.

“Domestic violence is long lasting in its effects,” said Bean. “Dads who hurt moms, hurt their kids. We can all be part of the solution.

“Part of the solution is letting everyone know where you stand on the domestic violence issue,” Bean continued. “It’s easy for our hearts to be hardened because it seems to be an issue that won’t go away.”

We need to let everyone know this is an unacceptable behavior, Bean said. If you hear someone making a joke about domestic violence, or suspect someone is victim of domestic violence, it’s important to speak out.

“Let them know our hotline number. Encourage them to call. Let people know there is help available for them,” Bean said.