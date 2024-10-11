Palm Beach State College reopened Friday, Oct. 11

College operations resumed Friday, Oct. 11.
LAKE WORTH (Oct. 10, 2024) -- After a thorough inspection of all campuses, Palm Beach State College officials have issued the all-clear. College operations resumed Friday, Oct. 11. All PBSC campuses reopened, and both in-person and online classes resumed as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
PBSC Cares! If you are experiencing a hardship due to the storm, students should contact their deans and faculty should contact their supervisor or senior administrator for assistance.