Palm Beach State College reopened Friday, Oct. 11

News from PBSC
Posted 10/11/24

College operations resumed Friday, Oct. 11. 

LAKE WORTH (Oct. 10, 2024) -- After a thorough inspection of all campuses, Palm Beach State College officials have issued the all-clear. College operations resumed Friday, Oct. 11.  All PBSC campuses reopened, and both in-person and online classes resumed as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

 PBSC Cares! If you are experiencing a hardship due to the storm, students should contact their deans and faculty should contact their supervisor or senior administrator for assistance.  

