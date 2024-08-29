Woman disappointed over treatment of dying brother

Posted Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:39 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The loss of a loved one is always difficult, but the experience can be made better or worse depending on the people around you.

Local photographer, Judy Throop, lost her 65-year-old brother Steve earlier this year. Not only was the death of her brother heart-breaking, but Judy said she will never forget the way he was treated during his last days.

“Just thinking about it all makes me angry all over again,” said Throop.

She said her brother, Steve Gilliland, was an amazing, beautiful person who never met a stranger. He passed away on March 18 of this year.

A cancer survivor, Steve had his spleen, pancreas and gall bladder removed, and he was in the hospital for about two months following the surgeries. After recovering from that bout with cancer, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

In September of 2023, Steve broke his leg and had to go to rehab to get back on his feet. “The rehab was OK the first time,” said Judy. Steve lived in a trailer and could not go home until he could climb the steps. Finally able to go home in November, things went well until he fell again in February. He broke the same leg, and this time, surgery would not help. He just had to go straight into rehab and stay off it.

This time, the stay in rehab did not go well. “The girls would just sit out in the hall on their phones,” said Judy. “I would go there and have to change his bed.” She explained he was diabetic and when his sugar dropped, he would sweat out. “He would be drenched, and he would ask for the bed to be changed, but it was a joke to get that bed changed!”

She said things just continued to get worse and worse. “Even though people were buzzing, needing things, no one would answer.” Judy said they were not shorthanded, and there were cameras everywhere, but nothing ever got better.

Judy went to the management and complained, telling them, “I don’t expect y’all to be spot on when he buzzes, but within a decent amount of time.” She asked what would happen if it was something he really needed. She explained that when his sugar drops, he needs help right away.

Not only did Steve have trouble getting help while in the rehab, but he also had trouble getting his pain meds. He had been monitored by his doctors on the coast for years and had no problems and even the doctor over the rehab had no issues with prescribing the pain meds, but when that doctor went on vacation, he left his physician’s assistant in charge. She absolutely refused to give him the dosage that he had been on for years. She cut the dosage in half, despite it being prescribed by a doctor. She explained it by saying it could cause liver problems.

Judy was furious. “He is in constant pain. He has practically been gutted, you can’t just suddenly stop giving him the pain meds that he needs,” said Judy. The PA refused to look at any paperwork or discuss it further. She told Judy he could overdose on such a high dosage. “So, what if he overdosed. He was dying. He was in pain,” Judy said.

When the doctor got back from vacation, he immediately adjusted the dosage back to the one it was before he left, but that did not make up for days of pain while he was gone.

A few days later, Steve had to be taken to the emergency room. He was completely incoherent. Judy asked for hospice to come in immediately. “I want him in no pain. He is going. I can feel it,” said Judy.

Even Steve seemed to know it was time, telling Judy he was ready to go. She asked the hospital to set it up so he could go home the next day, because he wanted to die at home.

On Monday, hospice was to deliver a bed and all the things needed for him to go home, but nothing arrived until Monday night. When the hospice nurse arrived, she had no pain meds and told Judy he had to be evaluated first and then it would be prescribed. After much maneuvering, they were able to get him some pain meds and bring them home at 8 p.m., but it was too late anyway. He passed away at 8:30.

Judy said she knew her brother was dying. She does not blame anyone for his death. The problem she had was with the way he was treated in the days leading up to his death.

“He was a wonderful brother. There was nothing he couldn’t do. He was a Jack of all trades. I still miss him every day.”