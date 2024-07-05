OHS alumnus writes children's book

Already have an account? Log in to continue . Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

To Our Valued Readers –

Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe.

For $5, less than 17 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com, including exclusive content from our newsroom.

Our commitment to balanced, fair reporting and local coverage provides insight and perspective not found anywhere else.

Your financial commitment will help to preserve the kind of honest journalism produced by our reporters and editors. We trust you agree that independent journalism is an essential component of our democracy.

Please click here to subscribe.

Sincerely,

Katrina Elsken, Editor-in-Chief, Independent Newsmedia