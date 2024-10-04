Sid Estrada seeks help for a friend

Letter to the editor

By Edwin Dominado
Philippine/American Cultural Center
Posted 10/4/24

We hear and see  many violence and news of hatred, indifference. 

It will be heartwarming to hear something  about Compassion for a change.

I am sending these notes  about Isidoro Estrada’s  kind-heart of helping others in need.  Mr. Estrada is also known  as “Sid” Estrada among his friends and acquaintances.

“Sid” Estrada  has been in a small town of Okeechobee for more than 40 years. He is now in his 80’s and not in the best of health. He  is initiating  a fund -raising to help a person under his wings.  “Sid” is a Filipino-American  and the person  he is helping is a Mexican , whom he help acquire immigrant status and  Florida State ID card. 

“Sid” Estrada , being  of Christian faith and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus  for 51 years, it is his nature helping people. He has been a volunteer  of various charitable  and community organization. 

Emerico Correa, is the person whom “Sid”   is requesting  others to lend a helping hand. Mr. Emerico Correa was born in Talpan,Queretaro Mexico on Sept. 17,  1960. On Dec. 14, 2011,

Emerico Correa went to a convenience store to buy food supplies on a bike. On his way back, he fell down  and accidentally hit his head  on the pavement and consequently, bleeding profusely. Passers-by did not stop to extend help . By chance,  “Sid” Estrada was in the area, heading home from work.  “Sid” Estrada assisted Mr. Emerico Correa and took him to hospital emergency room. 

There is no trauma center in Okeechobee , so  Emerico Correa was transferred to a nearby hospital . He was diagnosed  to have traumatic injury to his brain  and skull, with persistent  disorganization  of motor, sensory or cognitive behavioral function for more than 3 months .

With no relative or friends to help him, upon Emerico Correa’s release from the hospital , “Sid” Estrada  brought him home and  he has been with Mr.  Estrada since then , for 13 years now. 

There are some bills that Emerico Correa incurred. “Sid” Estrada tried to pay a part, but eventually Medicaid settled it. At present, Emerico Correa’s health condition is worsening with cataract, diabetes, and barely can walk due to arthritic knee.

Whatever donation or financial help, will be used for Mr. Correa’s dentures as he barley can chew food , medicine  and transportation  to the medical clinic. 

Emerico Correa was once a vibrant, full of energy and a very hard worker when he was in  good health. 

From  anybody’s act of kindness and compassion  , Mr. Estrada can continuousy take care of Mr Emerico Correa, despite of Mr Estrada being 80 years old. 

For transparency ,  “Sid” Estrada set -up an account for Mr. Emerico Correa by accompanying  and driving him to  Truist Bank , Okeechobee location . “Sid” Estrada’s name is included in the account per Banks procedure, as Emerico Correa  needs guidance . 

If you can find it in your heart to give, please call 863-610-0515 or  561-635-3306. Or, you can email  edwindomi@icloud.com.

 

 

 

