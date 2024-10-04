Sid Estrada seeks help for a friend

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 12:28 pm

Sid Estrada is asking for help for his friend Correa Emerico

We hear and see many violence and news of hatred, indifference.

It will be heartwarming to hear something about Compassion for a change.

I am sending these notes about Isidoro Estrada’s kind-heart of helping others in need. Mr. Estrada is also known as “Sid” Estrada among his friends and acquaintances.

“Sid” Estrada has been in a small town of Okeechobee for more than 40 years. He is now in his 80’s and not in the best of health. He is initiating a fund -raising to help a person under his wings. “Sid” is a Filipino-American and the person he is helping is a Mexican , whom he help acquire immigrant status and Florida State ID card.

“Sid” Estrada , being of Christian faith and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus for 51 years, it is his nature helping people. He has been a volunteer of various charitable and community organization.

Emerico Correa, is the person whom “Sid” is requesting others to lend a helping hand. Mr. Emerico Correa was born in Talpan,Queretaro Mexico on Sept. 17, 1960. On Dec. 14, 2011,

Emerico Correa went to a convenience store to buy food supplies on a bike. On his way back, he fell down and accidentally hit his head on the pavement and consequently, bleeding profusely. Passers-by did not stop to extend help . By chance, “Sid” Estrada was in the area, heading home from work. “Sid” Estrada assisted Mr. Emerico Correa and took him to hospital emergency room.

There is no trauma center in Okeechobee , so Emerico Correa was transferred to a nearby hospital . He was diagnosed to have traumatic injury to his brain and skull, with persistent disorganization of motor, sensory or cognitive behavioral function for more than 3 months .

With no relative or friends to help him, upon Emerico Correa’s release from the hospital , “Sid” Estrada brought him home and he has been with Mr. Estrada since then , for 13 years now.

There are some bills that Emerico Correa incurred. “Sid” Estrada tried to pay a part, but eventually Medicaid settled it. At present, Emerico Correa’s health condition is worsening with cataract, diabetes, and barely can walk due to arthritic knee.

Whatever donation or financial help, will be used for Mr. Correa’s dentures as he barley can chew food , medicine and transportation to the medical clinic.

Emerico Correa was once a vibrant, full of energy and a very hard worker when he was in good health.

From anybody’s act of kindness and compassion , Mr. Estrada can continuousy take care of Mr Emerico Correa, despite of Mr Estrada being 80 years old.

For transparency , “Sid” Estrada set -up an account for Mr. Emerico Correa by accompanying and driving him to Truist Bank , Okeechobee location . “Sid” Estrada’s name is included in the account per Banks procedure, as Emerico Correa needs guidance .

If you can find it in your heart to give, please call 863-610-0515 or 561-635-3306. Or, you can email edwindomi@icloud.com.