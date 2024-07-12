Moore Haven resident graduates Keiser University

Posted Friday, July 12, 2024 2:51 pm

FORT MYERS —In 2004, Aline Caine Campbell was just another number in Jamaica's dire 18.4% teenage pregnancy statistic. But after overcoming a long list of obstacles, Campbell’s resilience and commitment will pay off on Friday night, July 12, when she earns her associate of nursing degree from Keiser University Fort Myers, becoming the first in her family to complete college.

Upon learning of her pregnancy at the age of 14, Campbell faced a series of difficult decisions. With her studies interrupted in the ninth grade and no opportunity to continue her formal education, Campbell made a bold decision to change her life.

"Life in Jamaica was hard. Pregnant teenagers were not allowed to go to school in my country,” Campbell said. “They have women's centers, but I didn't get a chance to go to those centers; I was out of school all the time.”

After the birth of her son, Campbell questioned what her next move would be. She always wished to complete her education and begin a career as a nurse. In 2017, Campbell moved to the United States to join her son who was here with family. She settled in Moore Haven, Fla., and, despite the challenges of a new life in a new country, her dream of becoming a nurse never disappeared. Juggling the responsibilities of motherhood and work made the path back to academia increasingly difficult, but Campbell remained steadfast in her goal.

"I always wanted to be a nurse. First, I got my GED and started applying to colleges; I applied to several universities, but only one called me back, and it was Keiser University,” she said. “After a year and a half of completing the prerequisites online while working full time, I finally got the credits I needed for the nursing program and was accepted as a nursing student."

Once accepted, Campbell had to reduce her work hours to attend classes. The reduction in hours led to Campbell losing her home, another challenge in a long list of obstacles. However, continuing her education was never in question.

"I thought, I have to choose: Do I go to school, or do I keep my job? How am I going to pay my bills? I chose my education because I knew that a better education would make me a better person in the long run."

Campbell received support and encouragement from her family and classmates. They motivated and cheered her on as she accomplished her goal of becoming a licensed registered nurse.

"I am the first nurse in my family and the first to graduate from college. My family watched me study every night: mother, son, and nieces. They look up to me. I'm happy to be able to show them that no matter what happens, you can never give up.”

At 35, Campbell is ready for her next academic challenge: her bachelor's degree.

"Next year, I want to get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing because I want to be a midwife. Age is just a number. If you have motivation and ambition, you can do anything. I hope to go to schools to give motivational speeches and encourage young girls and boys to be what they want to be. Never stop believing in yourself and work hard.”

About Keiser University:

Keiser University is a private, independent, non-profit university serving nearly 20,000 students at 21 Florida campuses, online, and two international sites. Co-founded in in 1977 by Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keiser, the university now offers over 100-degree programs, ranging from associate to doctoral levels. As a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, Keiser University is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. In 2024, it was ranked 21st in the U.S. for Social Mobility by U.S. News and World Report.