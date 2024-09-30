Big Lake Mission needs your support

Posted Monday, September 30, 2024 4:04 pm

Bruce and Mary Anne Swinford, of Big Lake Mission, relax after the Christmas bike/top run in 2023.

OKEECHOBEE — Despite rumors to the contrary, Big Lake Mission is still alive and well and serving the Okeechobee community.

Mary Anne Swinford said after they gave up the meal site, where they fed the homeless and needy for more than 30 years, many thought the mission had closed down. However, this is far from the truth.

Big Lake Mission still has a food pantry which can be utilized by appointment only. Law enforcement officers can contact them for emergency needs as well.

In addition, they also hold the annual bike/toy run to benefit children whose parents might not be able to provide gifts for them.

Bruce and Mary Anne started the Big Lake Mission Christmas of 1995 after Pam Thomas, who ran Park Street Mission, went overseas on the mission field.

Though they started by giving Christmas gifts to children, it was not long before Mary Anne felt God was calling them to feed the hungry. They started with sack lunches, but Mary Anne just never felt good about that. She wanted people to have a hot lunch, and she loves to cook, so she started cooking hot meals six days a week. In recent years, they cut back to four days a week though. For the first five years, Bruce drove a semi-truck in order to finance the mission until they felt they could prove to the town they could be trusted and were responsible. When donations began coming in, he was able to sell the truck and stay home to work full-time in the mission. After 30 years, the Swinfords decided it was time to cut back a little and were thankful that Rite Life was able to take the reins on the meal site.

Unfortunately, the rumor mill has declared the mission closed and in response, many have stopped supporting them. “There is so much more to the mission than the mealsite,” said Mary Anne. “We have never closed, but some of our sponsors have dropped us because of false information.”

Mary Anne said she was shopping in Walgreens when she heard the rumor for herself. “We need more monthly sponsors or otherwise, I don’t know what we will do.”

The Swinfords are excitedly making plans for their 30th annual toy drive! This is one of their favorite parts of running the mission.

“Those bikers know how to give,” she said. She explained that on the morning of the run, everyone meets and signs in. They each put in a donation of any amount they choose as their entrance to the run.

The toy drive originally started with Park Street Mission, and when Fran Thomas died and his wife, Mary, went to Mexico to be a missionary, Big Lake Mission “took on the mantle” and began handling the toy drive. Sometimes people donate Christmas things throughout the year, and they save them for the following Christmas. “True blue Publix always gives us things after the holiday,” she said. “We can always count on them.” When small, dollar store type things are given, they use them as stocking stuffers. “We use everything,” she said.

Bruce and Mary Anne estimate they have helped more than 25,000 people a year for the last 30 years in Okeechobee in one way or another, and they have no intention of stopping now. Big Lake Mission is still open for business and can be reached at 863-763-5725. Please call if you would like to help in any way. “All help is appreciated,” said Mary Anne.