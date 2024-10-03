Alleged drunk driver hits prison gate

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/3/24

A car crashed into the security gate at the entrance to Okeechobee Correctional Institute on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Woman charged with dealing in stolen property

Teen charged with battery on a 72-year-old man

Locals fly rescue mission after Hurricane Helene

Woman charged with burglary in Treasure Island

x