Lady Terriers volleyball putting together dominating season 

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 5:49 pm

Members of the Moore Haven volleyball program got the chance to watch a game at Florida Gulf Coast University. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Lady Terriers are 13-2 headed into the last few games of the regular season and look like they’re ready to make a playoff run.

The Lady Terriers last lost a game way back on Aug. 29 when they had a close 3-2 defeat to Okeechobee. Following that, Moore Haven put together an 11-game win streak. In the process they came back to defeat one of the teams they lost to earlier in the season, Avon Park.

The Avon Park Lady Red Devils beat Moore Haven 3-2 in the first game of the season on Aug. 20. But a month later when the two teams met, it was a different story. The Lady Terriers beat Avon Park 3-1. Each set was close, with both teams scoring at least 20 points every set. But the Lady Terriers persevered through any adversity the Lady Red Devils put them through to secure the win.

Tiyanni Anderson, Preslynn Baker, and Akeelah Ling all had double digit kills for Moore Haven. Baker also led the team in assists with 22.

Throughout their 11-game win streak, the Lady Terriers have only dropped five. They’ve won seven of the games in that timespan in a shutout, 3-0. They’re currently ranked first in their division.

Ling and Anderson led the team in kills with 112 each. Baker has 84 kills while Brooklyn Sergent has 59. Kulipa Julian has been great on defense for the Lady Terries with a team leading 177 digs.

Moore Haven finished with a 10-2 record in the regular season last year. They’ve already bested that record this year with three more games to go. Coming up on the schedule though is the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

Southwest Florida Christian knocked out Moore Haven in the district quarterfinals last year 3-0. Southwest is a powerhouse team, finishing with 21 wins last year and advancing to the regional semifinals.

Moore Haven and Southwest Florida Christian face off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Fort Myers.