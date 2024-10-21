Okeechobee Edward Jones office supports Toys for Tots drive

Sharon Covey, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Okeechobee Toys for Tots...
OKEECHOBEE — Sharon Covey, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Okeechobee Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.
Local residents may help make a difference for children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 107 SW 17th Street Suite J, during regular business hours beginning Oct. 21 through Dec. 13. Monetary gifts, including gift cards, cannot be accepted.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,500 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $2.1 trillion in client assets under care as of June 28, 2024. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 54,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.