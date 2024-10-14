After a hurricane, look for the helpers

Posted Monday, October 14, 2024 3:26 pm

“When I was a boy and saw scary things in the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers, who hosted the children’s program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 to 2001 encouraged children to “look for the helpers.”

No sooner had the winds from Hurricane Milton died down, the helpers were easy to spot around Lake Okeechobee.

Friends and neighbors helped each other pick up the pieces. They brought chainsaws and even some heavy equipment to clear debris.

County emergency personnel worked hard making sure roads were cleared and residents were safe.

American Red Cross disaster specialists and volunteers manned hurricane shelters.

C. Company of the 1st Batallion 124th Infantry Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard distributed water, food and tarps at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. They delivered supplies to Dixie Ranch Estates residents who had been hit by tornadoes from the outer bands of the hurricane. Emergency supplies were also dropped off in Coquina (Viking), Fort Drum and Sabal Palm Self Storage on U.S. 441 North.

The Florida National Guard also distributed supplies from a pod at the Harney Pond Boat Ramp in Glades County.

Glades County Schools staff and volunteers cooked and delivered hundreds of warm meals to hungry people impacted by the storm. Residents were invited to pick meals up or send the address via social media to have meals delivered. “We don’t care the reason or circumstance. We just want to feed as many as we can. Right now, in our community, we need to depend on one another,” posted Glades County Superintendent of Schools Beth Browning Barfield on social media. She thanked the many volunteer drivers who saw the need and showed up to deliver the meals. (Deliveries will continue Monday. See the Glades County Schools Facebook page for information.)

Maple Grove Baptist Church in Lakeport collected donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and household supplies for Glades County residents impacted by the hurricane.

Glades Electric and FPL crews worked nonstop to restore power to the thousands of homes and businesses who lost service due to power lines downed or ripped out by hurricane winds.

Taqueria Yanex Food truck provided free meals to linemen who took a break from their hard work to enjoy some much-appreciated tasty tacos.

Community members dropped off homemade baked goods for the emergency workers at the Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center.

Yearling Middle School opened the gym to the public on the afternoons of Oct. 13 and 14 so who had no power or water due to storm damage could have a warm shower. (On Saturday, a basketball game broke out among those there for the showers.)

Look for the helpers. They’re easy to find.