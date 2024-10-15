Letter to the Editor: Statement from Dr. Timothy E. Moore

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 4:34 pm

In the wake of Hurricane Milton and tornado damage, our community is experiencing incredible heartache and loss. Some in our community have lost loved ones, friends or neighbors. Others have lost homes or property. If one was not personally affected by Hurricane Milton, we all know someone who was. Our thoughts and hearts are with all impacted by this tragedy.

Amidst the devastation and despair, displays of community resilience and cooperation are emerging, shining a light on the true strength of our community. Indian River State College stands united with our community partners during the response and recovery efforts.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Emergency Operations Centers in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties for their leadership, as they guide our community through the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Our sincere thanks go out to all first responders, including the Sheriff’s Offices of Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. Many of them trained at the College in our public safety and public service programs. We are proud of their commitment and courage, which have become a source of comfort and security in the communities they serve.

We would like to highlight several exceptional contributions:

Martin County Emergency Management has generously donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the College. This PPE has been so important in ensuring the safety of those involved in relief and recovery efforts. Additionally, they are utilizing our Chastain Campus as a distribution point for emergency supplies.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Pierce Police Department have provided invaluable public safety support to our College, reinforcing the security and well-being of our students, staff, and visitors.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is using our Fort Pierce Campus as a staging area for emergency supplies, further demonstrating community collaboration.

Indian River State College is proud to play a role in supporting these efforts. For the Florida Division of Emergency Management, we facilitated the development of a fueling staging location used by emergency response vehicles from FEMA, FPL, and local law enforcement. This contribution underscores our commitment to our community, its infrastructure, and emergency response capabilities.

We also want to recognize the incredible work of our region’s non-profits, providing assistance, support, and relief to those affected by the hurricane and tornadoes.

It is often said that a community’s true strength is revealed during times of crisis. The aftermath of Hurricane Milton has highlighted the resilience, compassion, and determination of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

On behalf of Indian River State College, we are so proud to be a part of this community. Working together, our community will more than endure. We will come back even stronger.