Should students be allowed to have cell phones at school?

OKEECHOBEE — Some schools across the country have decided ban cell phones on school property, while others have a slightly different approach. These schools have allowed students to bring their cellular devices to school with them but they are required to hand those devices over to the teacher or place them in a designated area, out of arm’s reach, until the end of class, at which time the students may retrieve their devices.

Okeechobee County Schools follow the requirements of Florida law which states: A student may possess a wireless communications device while the student is on school property or in attendance at a school function; however, a student may not use a wireless communications device during instructional time, except when expressly directed by a teacher solely for educational purposes. (s. 1006.07(2)(f), F.S.).

My oldest son, who graduated from Okeechobee High School in May of this year, alledges that OHS adopted the procedure mentioned above, where students are allowed to bring their phones to school with them but have to hand them over or place them in a cubby at the beginning of each class. My youngest son, who currently attends Osceola Middle School, is allowed to keep his device on his person but is only allowed to use it during a specific time of the day, such as when the children are waiting for parent pick up. Otherwise the device is to be put away with the volume all the way down or the phone turned off so that there are no interruptions during instructional time. He did state, however, that exceptions are made for events such as school parties and other events of that nature.

In a recent Facebook post, Lake Okeechobee News asked the parents of our community if they thought that cellphones should be banned from schools. Here is what some of them had to say:

Shyann Colton Garcia - “NO! I do NOT agree with phones being banned on school campus. Obviously they shouldn’t be used in class, but my child should be allowed to have his phone. He is responsible, and knows when to pull it out, and when not to. My child WILL have his phone in case of an emergency. I would like know of any incidents and/or emergencies ASAP, not after they happen way later, that’s when we seem to be notified. Thank you!”

Paisley Rhoden - “I wish we were more focused on keeping guns out of our schools. When we can successfully do that, then lets talk about banning cell phones.”

Baily Byron - “Absolutely NOT. Do NOT ban cell phones. This is actually disturbing that we’re even thinking about this. In today’s world, no.” Byron added in a second comment, “I will pull my child from public school if cell phones are banned.”

Shannan Dezarae Peralta - “For the simple fact of kids being more interested in their phones and making tiktoks and videos during school hours, I get it. But I think it’s important for kids to be able to phone their parents if anything happens.”

Brandi Williamson - “Don’t ban them, just keep it as is where kids can have them, just not out in class. My son often texts me if he needs to get ahold of me quickly, like when he gets out of rehearsal early or something and if there’s an emergency I’d like for him to be able to reach me.”

Marsha Gough - “Not a good idea, too many things going on in this world and they need to be able to call or text for help! For an example report suspicious activity with FortityFl or Sandy Hook promise? Without having their phones if they see, hear something how will they be able to report it without worrying about students hearing them telling a teacher or other adult? These platforms are put into place for a reason!”

Sonia Patricia - “I agree no ban on phones my daughter’s school had one threat this year alone and multiple last year.”

Dee Preece - “My high school student WILL CONTINUE to have their phone on their persons for safety reason as well as a way to get a hold of me in the case of emergency.”

A few of the people who responded to the Facebook post said that they would be in favor of banning cellphones in schools but the overwhelming majority of parents seem to agree that phones should not be banned and furthermore, that the child should be able to keep their devices on their person.

If you read through all of these comments you will find a common concern: school shootings. Even in the comments where those two exact words aren't used, we all just know what emergencies these parents are referring to. Parents live in fear that a shooting may happen at their child’s school and they want their child to be able to call or text them if such a thing should happen.

If my child’s phone is across the room, will they be able to get to it in time in the event of an active shooter or a bomb on campus?

I would find out soon enough that such an event had taken place at my child’s school but my worry is this: If a shooter entered my child’s school that cellphone might be the only way I get to hear my son’s voice one last time and if he couldn’t get to it, then I wouldn’t get to talk to him that one last time.

It’s an awful thought and yet it is the reality of the world we live in today. This is why when my son told me that OHS had begun making students hand their phones over at the beginning of each class, I was not happy. I was also puzzled as the cellphone policy in the Code of Student Conduct states that students are allowed to have cellular devices in their possession but they must be put away during instructional time. So why is my son telling me that he had to turn his phone in to teachers at the beginning of classes?

To avoid any confusion, as of right now the state of Florida has not issued a complete ban on cellular devices on school property. Perhaps with enough parents objecting the idea, they never will.

The Okeechobee County Schools Code of Student Conduct can be read HERE. The cellphone policy can be found on page 58.

It is not yet confirmed if OHS is requiring students to hand their phones over to a teacehr or a designated area at the beginning of class. If your child is curently attending OHS and would like to explain their experience with how the school handles cellphones, please reach out to us at okeenews@iniusa.org.