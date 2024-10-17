Hurricane debris collection starts Friday

Posted Thursday, October 17, 2024 3:52 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- Hurricane Debris Collection is expected to start on Friday, October 18, 2024 in the county and city limits. A crew of 4 trucks will be scheduled to complete the hurricane debris collection in the next four to six weeks.

• All vegetation must be no more than six (6) foot in length and neatly stacked on the City or County Right-of-Way.

PLEASE DO NOT MIX HOUSEHOLD WASTE, CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS,

FURNITURE OR APPLIANCES WITH VEGETATION.

• All construction debris (roofing materials, wood, insulation, siding, metal, carpet, and other related items) displaced by the hurricane must be no more than eight (8) foot in length and neatly stacked on the City or County Right-of-Way.

• Please separate all large items (appliances and furniture) from household garbage, vegetation, and construction debris materials. Please remove all appliance doors to prevent a danger of suffocation to children.

• Do not place any debris on or near fences, mailboxes, low hanging power lines, power poles, water meters, fire hydrants, phone boxes or under low hanging trees. Hazardous Waste items such as paint, oil, chemicals, batteries, tires, auto parts, boat parts or any related items WILL NOT be collected.

• Debris will not be collected by Okeechobee County on federal or state roadways as well as on private roadways or commercial property within the County (as provided by FEMA).

• Weekly Household Garbage Collection Service will continue on your normally scheduled collection day by Waste Management, Inc. (non-storm related debris)

RESIDENTS MUST HAVE ALL HURRICANE DEBRIS ON THE CITY OR COUNTY RIGHT-OF-WAY NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 25, 2024. Disposal of any debris after completion of the hurricane debris collection process will be the responsibility of the property owner. If you have questions concerning hurricane debris collection, please contact Russell Rowland, Okeechobee County Solid Waste Manager/Special Projects Coordinator, at 863-763-1811.