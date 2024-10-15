Retired Educators honor Gay Carlton

She has been instrumental in many of the projects over the years with the historical Christmas ornaments...
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Retired Educators Association honored their long-serving president, Gay Carlton, at this month’s meeting. Gay has been the president of OREA for 30 years and asked to be allowed to step down. They celebrated her by presenting several gifts and a slide show of some of her tenure. She has been instrumental in many of the projects over the years with the historical Christmas ornaments, the “Hooked On Books” project, underwear, socks, and shoes for elementary children, awarding scholarships to high school seniors, and helping with several groups providing food to those in need. Left to right are Gay Carlton and Magi Cable.