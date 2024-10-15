Local Belle Glade graduates giving back to their community

Posted Tuesday, October 15, 2024 2:57 pm

BELLE GLADE — Three Belle Glade graduates journey from students to mentors is a testament to the profound influence of Student ACES, a 501c3 with the mission to Create Champions, through character and leadership programs for high school student athletes.

Trey Green’s words resonate with gratitude and purpose: “Student ACES and The SAC are by far the best programs I could be a part of, and it has changed my life significantly.” This sentiment is echoed by Tajelia “Peaches” Green, who affirms, “Student ACES is truly transformative, and I would not be the young woman I am now without this program.” DeJuan Miller adds depth to their shared experience, stating, “Looking back, the amount of appreciation I have for this program can’t be put into words.”

Since inception in 2013, Student ACES (ACE: Athletics, Community, Education) has shaped the leaders of tomorrow by creating a pathway for young men and women to achieve the highest standards of leadership. Through customized character education programs, incorporating the nine ACES core values – Command Respect, Honor Your Word, Aspire to Greatness, Maintain Courage, Possess a Work Ethic Second to None, Inspire Others, Own a Winning Attitude, Never Settle, Sacrifice for Self and Team – student-athletes have the opportunity to engage with one another and learn through the application of case studies in an interactive environment. Student ACES has one physical location in Belle Glade – The Student ACES Center, better known as The SAC.

The organization was founded in 2013 by father-daughter team Buck Martinez, who today is the president of the board, and Krissy Webb who oversees the organization as executive director. The inspiration for Student ACES stemmed from their desire to see every student achieve a foundation of leadership that would generate positive outcomes and tremendous success in the students’ lives.

Peaches, Trey, and DeJuan serve as living examples of the program’s success, inspiring current students to envision a future where they too can make a significant difference. Their presence as staff members creates a powerful connection between past and present, fostering a sense of continuity and community within The SAC.

The impact of their involvement extends far beyond personal growth. These three individuals were instrumental in shaping the programs and concepts that define The SAC today. Their unique perspective as former students have allowed them to create initiatives that make sense to the current generation of participants. By infusing their own experiences into the fabric of The SAC’s mission, they’ve ensured that the programs remain relevant, engaging, and truly transformative.

The ripple effect of their dedication is evident in the evolving landscape of Belle Glade. As they pour their energy and insights into guiding the next generation, they’re not just changing individual lives – they’re transforming the entire community. Their work at The SAC is creating a cycle of positive change, where today’s students are inspired to become tomorrow’s leaders and mentors.

Their journey from students to staff members is a powerful reminder of the long-lasting impact of mentorship and community investment. As they continue to shape the future of The SAC and influence the lives of students, Peaches, Trey, and DeJuan stand as beacons of hope and inspiration for Belle Glade and beyond.

The success of these three individuals is not just a personal triumph but a victory for the entire community. It showcases the transformative power of programs like Student ACES and The SAC, highlighting how investing in leadership education and character development can create a brighter future for all. As Peaches, Trey, and DeJuan continue to lead by example, they pave the way for a new generation of leaders who will undoubtedly continue this cycle of positivity in Belle Glade and beyond.