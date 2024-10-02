Healthy Start to hold a candlelight service in memory of babies lost too soon

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 11:16 am

OKEECHOBEE — On Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Healthy Start invitesall to Kiwanis Park. 350 Northwest Sixth Ave. in Okeechobee, for a heartfelt candlelight service in memory of babies lost too soon. This special event is part of the global Wave of Light, observed annually on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Families across the world will light candles at 7 p.m. local time, creating a continuous wave of light that symbolizes unity and remembrance. Our service will offer a moment of reflection, healing and togetherness as we honor the lives that were taken too soon.

Miscarriage, which is the loss of a baby before 20 weeks, and stillbirth, occurring after 20 weeks, affect many families. These losses are often experienced in silence, yet their impact is profound. In the United States around 24,000 babies are stillborn each year. In 2020 alone, 19,582 infants died, with 1,213 of those losses occurring in Florida. Every number represents a family grieving a loss that cannot be measured. This candlelight service aims to break the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss, offering a safe and supportive space for families to come together and remember their babies. The service will begin at 6 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, and at 7 p.m., we will join families worldwide in lighting candles as part of the Wave of Light. This symbolic act honors the babies who are no longer with us while also fostering a sense of community among those who have experienced similar losses. The event is free and open to anyone who wishes to participate, whether you’ve experienced a loss yourself or want to stand in solidarity with those who have.

At Healthy Start, we are dedicated to supporting families through the grief of pregnancy and infant loss. In addition to remembrance, we strive to raise awareness and advocate for changes that could help reduce future tragedies. By coming together, we not only honor these babies but also support each other in healing and hope for the future.

We invite you to bring your family and friends to this evening of reflection and remembrance at Kiwanis Park. Together, we will be part of a global wave of light, reminding us all that while these lives were brief, they are forever cherished.