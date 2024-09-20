Quarters for A Cause to benefit Krystal Nelson to be held Oct. 15

Posted 9/20/24

Krystal was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on July 25.

OKEECHOBEE — A Quarters for A Cause to benefit Krystal Nelson will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion 501 SE 2nd St., Doors open at 6 p.m. Wear some purple to be entered into the Special Raffle provided by Kizzy from Destiny’s Lemonade. To make a donation or for information, call Janice at 561-310-3285.

Krystal  is 45- years-old and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on July 25. She’s currently on chemotherapy and due to the side effects of her treatment, it has now limited her ability to work. Krystal is a friend to all and has a very big heart. Her friends have gathered together to help her in her time of need. Please join us to show Krystal some love and support

