Banners in downtown Okeechobee to honor veterans

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Okeechobee Main Street is launching the Fourth Annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for our community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces.
 
The program is open to active, past or deceased honorably discharged military personnel of the United States Armed Forces who resides in or have resided in Okeechobee County.
 
Banners will be displayed in Downtown Okeechobee during the month of November in honor of Veteran's Day.
 
Fifty-eight banner sponsorships are available. Applications taken on first come first serve basis.
 
Please submit an 8x10 (preferred) or 5x7 original photo or a good scan, (not a photocopy) of the photo in high resolution along with your application.
 
Once all banners are sponsored, there will be an opportunity to sponsor a park sign for a veteran that will also be displayed during the month of November in Flagler Park #2 - next to Veterans Park
 
All sponsors will be given the banner and park sign to keep when displays are taken down.
 
If you know of a veteran whom you would like to honor, please download the application at https://www.okeechobeemainstreet.org/.../veterans-banner...
 
Banner application deadline is Oct. 14, 2024 Submission of application and payment must be made in person at the Okeechobee Main Street office, 111 North 2nd Street.
 
The office is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For any questions, call the office 863-357-6246.
 
 
Comments

