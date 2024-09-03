Forge Under the Oaks planned

Forge Under the Oaks featuring Howl-O-Week happens on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Barron Park.
LABELLE -- Forge Under the Oaks featuring Howl-O-Week happens on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Barron Park. The event will include a knife show with demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. Bring your furry friends for the annual Downtown Doxie Dash and Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest. Doxie Dash races start at 10:15 a.m. Entry fee is $10 per dog. For more information, contact the LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation (LDRC).