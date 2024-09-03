Forge Under the Oaks planned

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 9/3/24

Forge Under the Oaks featuring Howl-O-Week happens on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Barron Park.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Forge Under the Oaks planned

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE -- Forge Under the Oaks featuring Howl-O-Week happens on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Barron Park. The event will include a knife show with demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more. Bring your furry friends for the annual Downtown Doxie Dash and Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest.  Doxie Dash races start at 10:15 a.m. Entry fee is $10 per dog. For more information, contact the LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation (LDRC).

Comments

Other items that may interest you

McCullers refused access to jet engine testing demo

Area 51 Sanctuary barn burns

OUA water and sewer connection rates to increase Oct. …

911 outages affect area

x