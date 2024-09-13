Projects in the work to honor David Allen

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/13/24

Magi Cable, from the Historical Society, spoke to the Okeechobee City Council during the Sept. 11 meeting...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Adleigh Schwier

Lady Brahmans off to an impressive 8-1 start 

Ordinance would allow backyard chickens in residential …

Man tricks real estate company into listing land he …

x