Lake Okeechobee level nears 15 feet

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/18/24

Lake Okeechobee was at 14.99 feet above sea level on Sept. 17, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Florida Democrat leaders fire up voters in Belle Glade

Projects in the work to honor David Allen

LaBelle commissioners question FDOT on State Road 80 …

Spitting on a police officer can get you tased

x