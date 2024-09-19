Raiders undefeated through first four games 

Posted Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:24 am

New head coach Omar Haugabook addresses his team. [Photo courtesy Palm Beach Schools Police Department]

BELLE GLADE- The Glades Central Raiders are the lone undefeated team around Lake Okeechobee through the first four weeks of the football season.

The Raiders are 4-0 following wins over the Seminole Ridge Hawks, Martin County Tigers, Palm Beach Lakes Rams, and Moore Haven Terriers. Glades Central beat the Hawks 34-31 in an overtime thriller, defeated the Tigers 20-14, dominated the Rams 41-13, and took down the Terriers 43-6.

Junior quarterback Taj Barnes has 441 yards passing and four touchdowns, while junior running back Ar’maud Stinfort leads the team with 487 yards and eight touchdowns. The Raider defense already has six interceptions this season, with seniors Tavarian James and Samorrious Green, and sophomore Daryl Goring each securing two picks through four games.

The start to the 2024 season is a far cry from where the program had been through the last two years. Last year the Raiders finished 2-7, and in 2022 they finished 2-8. But worse than the record was Glades Central’s performance in the Muck Bowl over the recent years.

The Muck Bowl between the Raiders and Pahokee Blue Devils has always been a battle between two South Florida football powerhouses, but for the last three years its been one-sided. Pahokee has dominated the Muck Bowl, winning in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The 2023 game saw the Blue Devils win 55-22.

To help turn things around the Raiders brought in a new coach to lead the team. Glades Central hired Omar Haugabook, a former quarterback for the Raiders, to coach the team this season. Haugabook was the offensive coordinator at Pahokee last year, the same team that delivered them the humbling 55-22 victory.

He graduated from Glades Central in 2004 before going on to play for Troy University and in the Canadian Football League.

The next home game for the Raiders will be against the Clewiston Tigers on Sept. 27. The Tigers are fielding a young team this year but haven’t given up despite facing a tough schedule. The game will also be Glades Central’s Homecoming game.

The Tigers and Raiders kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 in Belle Glade.