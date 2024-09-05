Football around the lake this week: Sept. 5 

Posted Thursday, September 5, 2024 4:26 pm

The Tigers are ready to host their first home game of the season. [Photo courtesy CHS Athletics]

Glades Central Raiders (2-0)

The Glades Central Raiders added another win in week two, beating the Martin County Tigers 20-14. They’re now 2-0 after beating Seminole Ridge 34-31 in overtime in their week one matchup. The Raiders are one of only two teams around Lake O that remain undefeated headed into week three. Next the Raiders host the Palm Beach Lakes Rams on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Glades Day Gators (2-0)

The Glades Day Gators once again put on a dominating performance, this time defeating Windermere Prep 38-7. Ramsay Rimes had a 47-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Zeth Villarreal caught a pick-six for the Glades Day defense. The Gators are on the road this week, taking on the Jupiter Christian Eagles on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Pahokee Blue Devils (1-1)

The Pahokee Blue Devils bounced back this week with a 27-7 win over Inlet Grove. Next is the last home game of their three-game home stretch to open the season. The Blue Devils host Seminole Ridge on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Seminole Ridge is 0-2 so far, with a close overtime loss to Glades Central in week one.

Okeechobee Brahmans (1-1)

The Okeechobee Brahmans fell short against the John Carroll Catholic Rams last week, losing 42-2. It was a tough loss to a district rival, as the Rams now take the early lead in Okeechobee’s district. Next the Brahmans are on the road to take on the South Fork Bulldogs on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Moore Haven Terriers (0-1)

The Moore Haven Terriers were on a bye last week but will be back in action hosting the 0-2 Westminster Christian Warriors at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Moore Haven. The Terriers dominated the Warriors in their matchup last year, winning 40-20

Clewiston Tigers (0-2)

The Clewiston Tigers came up short in the second half against the Immokalee Indians last week, losing 39-22. Clewiston had a 15-5 lead headed into halftime. But Immokalee’s running game wore down the Tiger defense in the second half. Next the Tigers are hosting their first home game of the season. The Sebring Blue Streaks will be making the trip to Cane Field on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.