Football around the lake this week : Aug. 29

Posted Thursday, August 29, 2024 5:41 pm

The Brahmans raise their helmets after a practice. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]

Okeechobee Brahmans (1-0)

The Okeechobee Brahmans opened their season with a win last week, defeating the DeSoto County Bulldogs 27-0. Jaleik Brifil gained 141 yards on the ground for Okeechobee and had two touchdowns. The Brahmans are on the road on a short week, traveling to Fort Pierce to take on the John Carroll Catholic Rams on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Glades Central Raiders (1-0)

The Glades Central Raiders are off to a good start, beating Seminole Ridge 34-31 in overtime in their week one matchup. Quarterback Taj Barnes had 196 yards passing, while Ar’maud Stinfort had two rushing touchdowns for the Raiders. The win by Glades Centrla flips the script from last season’s matchup. Last year when the two teams met, Seminole Ridge came away with a 20-9 win. Next the Raiders travel to face the 0-1 Martin County Tigers on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Glades Day Gators (1-0)

The Glades Day Gators dominated the Boca Raton Christian Blazers in the season opener on Aug. 23, winning 35-7. Ramsey Rimes led the Gators in the victory, with four touchdowns, 53 yards rushing, and 30 yards receiving. The Gators are home again this week hosting the 1-0 Windermere Prep Lakers at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Pahokee Blue Devils (0-1)

The Pahokee Blue Devils lost a close one-score game against the Palm Beach Central Broncos 21-14. The Blue Devils are in the middle of their three-game home stretch to open their season. They’ll host the 1-0 Inlet Grove Hurricanes this week on Aug. 30 at 6:30, before hosting Seminole Ridge next week fresh off their loss to Glades Central.

Moore Haven Terriers (0-1)

The Moore Haven Terriers lost a close game to the Nova Titans on the road last week, falling 18-14. They’ll have a bye before being back in Moore Haven next week hosting the 0-1 Westminster Christian Warriors on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

Clewiston Tigers (0-1)

The Clewiston Tigers made the long trip down to Key West last week to take on the Key West Conchs, falling 35-6. The Key West running game was dominant and proved to be hard to stop, with the Conchs racking up 358 yards. This week the Tigers are on the road again, this time traveling to Immokalee to play the Immokalee Indians. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.