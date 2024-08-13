Brahman football hosting kickoff classic this week 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/13/24

The Okeechobee High School Brahman football team is hosting a kickoff classic against the Dr. Joaquin Garcia Bulldogs on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

I am anchor

 OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Brahman football team is hosting a kickoff classic against the Dr. Joaquin Garcia Bulldogs on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. 

The game will be held in Okeechobee at Brahman Stadium. And it’ll be a chance for the Brahmans to shake off the rust of the offseason ahead of the start of their 2024 season.  

The Brahmans are also honoring local first responders at the kickoff classic. Before the game local first responders will be escorted onto the field by players and recognized for their dedication to keeping the community safe. 

All first responders attending the game are encouraged to report early to the north end of the field at 4:45 p.m. 

The following week the Brahmans are doing something similar for veterans. The Brahmans are calling their game against DeSoto County on Aug. 23 a “VFW Night” and will honor local veterans on the field before the game. 

