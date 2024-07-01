Brahmans represent Okeechobee at football camp

Posted Monday, July 1, 2024 4:20 pm

Forty three Brahmans particpated in the 2024 Down and Dirty Camp. (Photo courtesy BJ Pryor/Lake Okeechobee News)

BABSON PARK -- Members of the Okeechobee High School Brahman football program made the trip out to Weber University during the last week of June to participate in the annual Down and Dirty football camp.

Forty-three Brahmans were at the camp this year, a record high for the team. The three-day camp is focused on the unsung heroes of football, the linemen. Coaches helped offensive and defensive linemen work on their technique and develop the right mindset to be a linemen.

The Brahmans had five players receive high honors at the end of the camp, Andre Santiago, Thomas Crum, Will Crum, Chris Evens, and Jaleik Brifil. Santiago, Evens, and Brifil eaned championship shirts for their effort.

“All of our players competed at high level and many battled to the semifinal round,” said Brahman coach BJ Pryor. “This whole camp experience was great to grow from. Learning to be humble while achieving some success and receiving high praise.”

The Brahmans had three players earn champion shirts, Andre Santiago, Chris Evens, and Jaleik Brifil. (Photo courtesy BJ Pryor/Lake Okeechobee News)

Pryor also thanked coaches Jeff Whitlock, Garth Striebel, James Thomas, and Kyle Monti for their work at the camp.

Last season Santiago was one of the sack leaders in Okeechobee’s district. As a junior he recorded 12 sacks in nine games. That was the second highest number of sacks in the district and seventh overall in Okeechobee’s Class 3S.

The Brahman football program put together their first winning season in nearly ten years last season. Okeechobee finished with a 6-4 record. The Brahman defense held Okeechobee’s first three opponents scoreless while the offense racked up 141 points in the same three-game timespan.