Brahmans bulldoze Bulldogs in season opener 

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee Brahman varsity football team kicked off their season with a win on Aug. 23.
The Brahmans shutout the DeSoto County Bulldogs 27-0 in the season opener in front of a big home crowd at OHS.
The Okeechobee defense racked up eight tackles for loss against DeSoto, with junior Nathan Pfennig and sophomore John Immerfall each getting a sack. Pfenning also had a fumble recovery on defense on a fumble caused by sophomore Gabriel Pacheco. Pfenning led the team with 10 tackles
Junior Isaias Williams set the tone early for the Brahmans with an electric 55-yard kick return. It felt like the Bulldogs were knocked on their heels from that moment and couldn’t truly bounce back.
The running game was dominant for Okeechobee, with junior Jaleik Brifil racking up 244 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was a good win for the program and a positive step for the season opener,” said coach BJ Pryor. “Now the journey gets a lot more intense and tougher. The motto for the Brahmans this week is, ‘Taking care of business’.”
Next Okeechobee is facing a short week. The Brahmans are on the road on Thursday, Aug. 29 playing in their first district game of the year. The John Carroll Catholic Rams are hosting Okeechobee in Fort Pierce after defeating Westwood 28-15 in week one.