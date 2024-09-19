Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/19/24

Deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station last week after a 911 call claiming a man had been stabbed.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

FLHSMV encourages Florida drivers to register …

19-year-old pedestrian killed on US 27

FWC Report

Spitting on a police officer can get you tased

x