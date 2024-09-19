OCSO reports drug arrests

OKEECHOBEE — On Septe.18, after an ongoing investigation, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team (SRT) executed a Narcotics Seach Warrant at 4112 SE 24th Road (Vantage RV Park) .
During the execution of the search warrant, SRT contacted James Arthur Hertel, 64 and Kristen Andrews, 33. Hertel is the owner of the residence. Hertel and Andrews were the only two occupants.
During a search of the residence, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia were located. James Hertel was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kristen Andrews was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.
James Hertel has 13 prior felony arrests with 4 felony convictions. His arrests range from battery on law enforcement officer, DUI, and Grand Theft.
Kristen Andrews has two prior felony arrests, six misdemeanor arrests and 1one prior felony conviction.
Andrews was arrested on August 13, and released from Okeechobee County Jail on bond for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Andrews currently has two possession of methamphetamine cases pending prosecution in Indian River and St Lucie Counties.