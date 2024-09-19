Hendry County Arrest Report

Posted Thursday, September 19, 2024 2:23 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the Clewiston City Police Department (CPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Department of Corrections (DOC), Sept. 2 - Sept. 9.

• Gabrielle Chantel Jones, 37, Clewiston was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of felony probation violation and providing false ID to LEO.

• Cheri Ann Durance, 38, LaBelle was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony failure to appear and contempt of court.

• Jennifer Carrol Leeka Wasko, 40, Ft. Myers, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on charges of felony violation probation.

• Hector Ivan Rodriguez, 28, LaBelle was arrested on September 9, 2024, by Sgt. L. Hernandez on charges of felony violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest without violence.

• Derrick Bernard Jackson, Jr., 28, Clewiston was arrested on September 9, 2024, by Deputy M. Frazier on charges of felony probation violation.

• Jeremy Jermaine Thomas, 21, Clewiston was on Sept. 9, 2024, by Det. S. Bustamante on charges of attempted homicide, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment and felony violation of probation.

• Chris Ocanas, 36, Belle Glade was arrested on Sept. 9, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of violation of conditional release.

• Taylor Hatton, 25, Clewiston was arrested on Sept. 10, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff B. Barrira on charges of violation of conditional release.

• Kaylan Blake Osceola, 28, Hollywood was arrested on Sept. 11, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givans on a felony warrant.

• Vanessa Victoria Acosta Proano, 41, Miami, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Givan on charges of felony probation violation.

• Sadarrian Ledell Willingham, 30, Clewiston, was arrested on September 11, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. K. Barrientos on charges of felony property damage.

• Ezekisa Manesses Mike, 48, Clewiston was arrested on Sept. 12, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff D. Blanco on charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment.

• A 17-year-old, male, Clewiston, was arrested on Sept. 12, 2024, by Deputy C. Rossback on charges of felony violation of probation and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

• Rolando Ruiz Gomez, 44, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on Sept.r 13, 2024, by Cpl. L. Drew on charges of grand theft of motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license.

• Jonathan Micheal Miller, 28, Clewiston, was arrested on Sept.14, 2024, by Sgt. C. Geraci on charges of possession of drug equipment and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

• Javier DelaCruz Apolinar, 29, Clewiston, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2024, by Deputy Sheriff I. Cadena on charges of DUI, operation of motor vehicle without valid driver's license and refusal to submit to DUI test.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.