Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Adleigh Schwier

Posted Saturday, September 14, 2024 7:31 pm

Okeechobee High School junior Adleigh Schwier is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Lady Brahman varsity volleyball team.

Schwier is a defensive leader for the Lady Brahmans, with quick feet and a great understanding of the game. She leads the team in digs with 139, which also makes her the leader of Okeechobee’s entire district.

She has been a member of the varsity team since her freshman year. Over her three seasons with the team, she has racked up over 300 digs, received over 500 serves and 58 serving aces.

The Lady Brahmans are off to an 8-1 start this year, securing big wins over Fort Pierce Central, Moore Haven, and Martin County. They’re currently ranked second in the district behind the powerhouse Jensen Beach Lady Falcons. Okeechobee and Jensen Beach face off later this year on Oct. 8 in Jensen Beach, and in all likely hood will face off again in the district playoffs.

During a 3-0 sweep of Sebring on Sept. 10, Schwier led the team with 18 digs and 24 serves received. While in a close 3-2 win over Moore Haven, she had a team leading 21 digs and 25 serves received. The Lady Brahmans will play Moore Haven again this season, traveling to take on the Lady Terriers on Sept. 25.

In addition to her contribution to the Lady Brahman volleyball team Schwier also participates in National Honor Society, FFA, 4H, Rotary Youth Leadership, and is the current Okeechobee County Toys for Tots Youth Ambassador.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.