Lady Brahmans off to an impressive 8-1 start 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/12/24

The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman varsity volleyball team is off to an impressive 8-1 start to their 2024 season. 

I am anchor

Aubrey Clay goes up for a block against Lake Placid. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]
OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahmans varsity volleyball team is off to an impressive 8-1 start to their 2024 season. 
 
Those eight wins saw the Lady Brahmans securing big victories over Fort Pierce Central, Moore Haven, and Martin County. They’re currently ranked second in the district behind the powerhouse Jensen Beach Lady Falcons.  
 
Okeechobee’s first district match came in their second game of the season against the Port St Lucie Lady Jaguars. The Lady Brahmans dominated, winning 3-0. Ayla Rucks led Okeechobee with 7 kills, while Adleigh Schwier had 5 serving aces. Schwier had four assists against Port St. Lucie and led on defense with seven digs. 
 
When the Lady Brahmans traveled to take on the Martin County Lady Tigers on Sept. 5, they dropped the first set 25-20. But Okeechobee bounced back to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-20 to put the Lady Tigers on the defensive. Martin County took the fourth set 25-17 to force a fifth and final set, and the Lady Brahmans closed out the Lady Tigers with a 15-11 win. 
 
Rucks and Jadyn Jeune led Okeechobee in scoring against Martin County with 12 and 11 kills respectively, with Madison Ayuso netting 20 assists. 
 
The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman varsity volleyball team finished last season as regional runners-up, after falling to Jensen Beach in the regional final 0-3. 
 
Jesnen Beach and Okeechobee share a long rivalry on the volleyball court, with the powerhouse Lady Falcons keeping Okeechobee from advancing in the playoffs multiple times through the years. However, in the final game of the regular season last year, Okeechobee showed they can stand toe-to-toe with the defending state champion Lady Falcons. The Lady Brahmans took Jensen Beach all the way to the fifth set before falling 3-2.  
 
The Lady Falcons held off any hopes of an upset in the regional final last season though, winning 3-0. Okeechobee and Jensen Beach face off later this year on Oct. 8 in Jensen Beach, and in all likelihood will face off again in the district playoffs.   
