Uniting Communities in the fight against hunger

Posted Friday, September 13, 2024 9:57 am

OKEECHOBEE — State Farm® is proud to champion the importance of being a good neighbor by taking a stand against hunger in our communities. Throughout Good Neighbor Month in September, State Farm celebrates the essence of being a good neighbor and nurturing community spirit by offering various volunteer opportunities in partnership with U.S. Hunger and Feeding America.

To be a good neighbor in the fight against hunger means stepping up and making a difference. For example, State Farm associates in Orlando and Tampa will pack meals for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Feeding Tampa Bay. In addition, State Farm is encouraging its employees and agents to support local food banks and pantries across Florida by volunteering their time, resources, and skills to help alleviate hunger in their communities.





One of the highlights of Good Neighbor Month is the Good Neighbor Walk Run, an event aimed at raising money for Feeding America. From September 1st to 30th, communities are encouraged to join State Farm in this fun-filled walk/run event, helping us make a difference in the fight against hunger. For every mile logged, State Farm will donate $1, up to $50,000. Whether you hike with your pet, run solo, bike with your family, or walk with neighbors, every step counts. Register at sfgoodneighbor.com and enjoy a day of fitness and fun while raising funds for a great cause.State Farm recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities it serves. Good Neighbor Month is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a better future for all. By partnering with US Hunger, Feeding America and local food banks, State Farm aims to make a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families facing hunger.We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Good Neighbor Month and making a difference a difference in Florida and across the country.