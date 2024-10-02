Okeechobee Main Street hosts Farmers Market

Okeechobee Main Street hosted their first Farmers’ Market in Flagler Park on Oct. 2. Customers browsed stands with fresh produce, microgreens, honey, eggs, chicken, …
OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Main Street hosted their first Farmers’ Market in Flagler Park on Oct. 2. Customers browsed stands with fresh produce, microgreens, honey, eggs, chicken, beef, mushrooms, baked goods and more.
“Chef Kelly” at the produce stand said she got up just after midnight to drive to the coast to gather fresh produce for the market. She said she will work with local farmers to offer whatever is in season, but at some times of the year will have some produce from out of state. For example, Florida tomatoes are not currently in season. On Oct. 2, the stand featured tomatoes from Tennessee.
Main Street plans to hold the market from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.