$2.87 billion reservoir to be built over 10 years

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 4:16 pm

WEST PALM BEACH – The Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir will be complete around 2034, barring any unexpected delays, according to information shared at the Oct. 18 meeting of the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD).

SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett said the vegetation in the A-2 stormwater treatment area (STA) is growing in. While the reservoir is under construction, this 6,500-acre STA will treat water from Lake Okeechobee. When the reservoir is complete, water from the lake will be stored in the reservoir and treated in the A-2 STA before being released south under the Tamiami Trail. The above-ground reservoir will hold up to 240,000 acre-feet of water (the equivalent of about 6 inches on Lake Okeechobee).

“The stormwater treatment area (STA) is growing in while USACE works on the operating plan so we can move lake water through that STA south to the Everglades,” said Bartlett. “The reservoir inflow/outflow canal and embankment foundation are under construction.

“The big news is that the embankment and embankment structures contract was awarded by the USACE to Thalle Construction Company in a 10-year, $2.87 billion contract. This is a substantial contract, with a substantial commitment to funds for a substantial benefit to the Everglades.”

“This is an incredible commitment to Everglades restoration,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett noted Thalle’s previous contract with SFWMD for a 1,600 acre STA did not remain on schedule. He said USACE is putting “management measures “in place to ensure the EAA reservoir work stays on track.

SFWMD will continue to monitor the contract, he said.

The final contract for the EAA reservoir project is the pump station and SFWMD is finishing up the design for that pump station.

A USACE press release explains: "The contract award for the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) A-2 Reservoir Embankment and Structures contract in Palm Beach County, Florida was awarded to Thalle Construction Co., Inc. on Sept. 27, 2024. The total contract amount is $2,872,795,350 with an obligated amount for Fiscal Year 2024 of $324,500,000 from South Florida Ecosystem Restoration annual appropriations. This is the largest contract in Jacksonville District’s history and is the largest USACE Civil Works stand-alone contract this year. The scope of work includes clearing, excavation, and processing of materials to construct a 17.75-mile embankment dam up to 38 feet high, as well as four gated outlet structures, one un-gated overflow spillway, one multi-bay gated inline spillway, rock foundation preparation, and installation of a seepage cutoff wall.”