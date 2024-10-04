Imperiled beach-nesting birds guidelines went live October 1

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 2:23 pm

In 2022, the FWC commissioners approved new Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for four species of imperiled beach-nesting birds (IBNB): the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer. These Guidelines took effect October 1, 2024. Guidelines clarify protections for the species, provide options for avoiding impacts, and provide information on permitting — including minimization and mitigation options when impacts are unavoidable. The FWC launched an IBNB Guidelines webpage to help the public navigate this process.

After October 1, 2024, activities that result in incidental take of imperiled beach-nesting birds are prohibited without a permit from the FWC unless included in Other Authorizations for Take. Incidental take is take that is incidental to, and not the purpose of, carrying out an otherwise lawful activity. Please see the IBNB Guidelines or the FWC Protected Permitting webpage for more information.

The IBNB Permitted Monitor application process remains open. This role is described in Appendix C of the IBNB Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines. For detailed application instructions, requirements and recommendations, please read “How to Become an IBNB Permitted Monitor” on the IBNB Permitted Monitors webpage. To apply, please visit FWC’s permitting website.

The Qualified Rooftop Monitor training is also available on the FWC’s eLearner webpage. More information about this role is available in Appendix E of the IBNB Permitting Guidelines. To become a Qualified Rooftop Monitor, you must take the training and pass the quiz to obtain your Qualified Rooftop Monitor Certificate.

For more information or questions, please contact us at Shorebird@MyFWC.com.