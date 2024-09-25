UF/IFAS expert shares pest control tips for hurricane season

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 12:40 pm

Storms bring more than wind and rain during the Atlantic hurricane season. Unwanted pests crawl into our lives. With electricity outages, standing water and damaged structures, urban pests find ample opportunity to invade homes, businesses and schools.

“The summer months of May through November are prime time for both storm activity and pests in Florida.” said Johnalyn Gordon, a postdoctoral associate in urban entomology at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

Gordon, who specializes in urban pests, is also an instructor at Pest Management University, a cooperative training program between the pest management industry, UF IFAS, and the Florida Department of Agricultural Consumer Sciences. She emphasizes that while storm damage is a primary concern, understanding how to manage pest-related issues can prevent headaches and potential infestations later.

Here are Gordon’s go-to insights on what to look out for and how to manage pests after a storm:

Rainfall can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes

Several species of mosquitoes in Florida will breed in small containers of standing water. This includes the mosquito species that are vectors for the pathogens that cause dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses. They don’t need much water, so these can include spare tires, plant pots and saucers, bird baths and garbage cans.

Tip: Before the storm, survey your property for anything that might collect rain, and dump water out following rain from potential sources can interrupt mosquitoes’ life cycle and prevent them from using those containers to breed.

Flooding promotes pests on the move

Heavy rains create flooding, signaling insects and vertebrate pests to seek higher and drier grounds. Precipitation drives pests like cockroaches, spiders, and rodents indoors in search of a safe space. Floods also cause red imported fire ants to form floating “rafts,” which can pose a painful hazard for anyone cleaning up after the storm.

The red imported fire ant is a prominent pest ant in Florida, most recognizable for its nasty sting, but takes a unique approach to dealing with flooding. These ants, which live in colonies of tens of thousands of individuals, nest in the ground, and when flooding occurs, will form “rafts” by interlocking their bodies and floating on the surface of the water until they find higher ground. People can encounter these fire ant rafts when cleaning up flooded areas or when rafts come in contact with a structure.

Vertebrate pests like rodents and wildlife can also be displaced by flooding, which can make them more likely to enter a structure.

Tip: Ensure doors, windows and any storm-damaged areas are well sealed to block pests from entering your home or business. Be cautious when dealing with fire ant rafts in flooded areas. After the storm passes, cover any potential entry points caused by damage to prevent pests from coming inside and infesting a structure.

Don’t maintain moisture

Flooding can also lead to moisture problems in a structure, which can lead to pest problems later down the road, Gordon said.

In many cases, moisture and pests go hand in hand. One of the primary examples of this is subterranean termites, which will readily target and feed on water-damaged wood.

Being aware of potential moisture issues following storms and prioritizing moisture control in the structure is critical to help prevent subterranean termite infestations. If termites are discovered, the best course of action would be to reach out to a professional pest control company as soon as possible.

Trash buildup can be a fly magnet

In the aftermath of a storm, accumulations of garbage due to service impacts in waste management and often large amounts of spoiled food due to power outages can attract several different fly species, including house flies, phorid flies, and fruit flies, which will readily feed on refuse and decaying material.

Tip: To prevent a buildup of flies, place organic waste such as spoiled food in a bag and secure tightly. Then, place in a trash topped with a tightly fitting lid until trash can be disposed of or picked up.

Prevention is the key

When it comes to dealing with pest issues following a major storm or hurricane, prevention as well as quick action following the storm can go a long way to preventing or reducing associated pest problems.

“It’s important that great care is taken if pesticides are applied and that all label directions are followed, particularly as they relate to applications near water or to rain-soaked areas,” said Gordon.