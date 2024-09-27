USACE issues notice of availability of the NEPA Final PIR/EIS

Posted Friday, September 27, 2024 3:27 pm

JACKSONVILLE — Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), this letter constitutes the Notice of Availability of the Western Everglades Restoration Project (WERP) Final Project Implementation Report and Environmental Impact Statement (PIR/EIS).

The purpose of the WERP is to improve the quantity, quality, timing, and distribution of water needed to restore and reconnect the western Everglades ecosystem. WERP will reestablish ecological connectivity from the northwest portion of the study area, across the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Big Cypress Reservation (SBCR) and into Big Cypress National Preserve (BCNP), while maintaining flood protection and ensuring that inflows meet applicable water quality standards. The proposed action is located within Hendry, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties, Florida.

The recommended plan, known as Alternative Hybrid Natural Flow Revised (ALTHNFR), would achieve these benefits by re-distributing water to several major remnant flow ways that lie directly south and southeast of the Wingate Mill and West Feeder canals, including Kissimmee Billy Strand and Cowbell Strand. Construction and operation of the North Feeder Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) by the South Florida Water Management District within the C-139 Annex will direct treated water from the North Feeder Canal Sub-Basin to Water Conservation Area (WCA) 3A via the L-3 canal. Rerouting water from the West Feeder Canal Sub-basin south into the forested wetlands of the study area by modifying portions of the Wingate Mill and Lard Can canals, combined with the construction and operation of open and gated culverts, will facilitate hydro pattern restoration in portions of the SBCR, BCNP, and in the L-28 Triangle area, which is located entirely within the boundaries of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians’ Alligator Alley Reservation (MAAR). Backfilling portions of the L-28 Interceptor canal and the L-28 North canal, in combination with degrading portions of the associated levees, will re-establish ecological connectivity in areas adjacent to Mullet Slough. Full backfill and degrade of the L-28 Tieback with full backfill of the L-28 South canal south of structure 344 (S-344), in combination with the construction of three adjustable control structures and a plug in the Tamiami Trail canal, will reconnect portions of WCA 3A to BCNP. Southern portions of BCNP, including New River and Sweetwater Strands will receive increased flows.

The Final PIR/EIS is available for your review on the Jacksonville District’s Environmental planning website and on the project website:

Jacksonville District > About > Divisions-Offices > Planning > Environmental Branch > Environmental Documents (army.mil)

(On the above page, click on the “+” next to “Multiple Counties”. Scroll down to the project name).

http://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Ecosystem-Restoration/Western-Everglades-Restoration-Project/

The review period for the Final PIR/EIS will close on Oct. 28, 2024. Questions concerning the project can be submitted to Mrs. Melissa Nasuti by telephone at 904-232-1368 or by email at Western.Everglades@usace.army.mil.