Gainesville & Panama City FWC public meetings cancelled due to Hurricane Milton

Posted
News from FWC

GAINESVILLE AND PANAMA CITY MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO HURRICANE MILTON. We are working on rescheduling these meetings and will send an update with the new dates when they are available.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be hosting public meetings to encourage input on captive wildlife draft regulations in Florida regarding game farms and hunt preserves.

These meetings will not have a presentation and are designed to give the public an opportunity to interact directly with FWC Captive Wildlife Section staff. The primary purpose of these meetings is for stakeholders to engage staff and make recommendations regarding proposed draft rule language.

If you cannot attend one of the meetings but would still like to submit comments, please use the online public comment form to provide input, comments, or feedback regarding the draft game farm and hunt preserve rules.

MEETING DATES AND LOCATIONS
6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Gainesville
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 (6 PM - 8PM)

Hilton University of Florida Conference Center Gainesville
1714 SW 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32607

Panama City
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 (6 PM - 8PM)
Hilton Garden Inn
5625 Venture Crossings Blvd.
Panama City, FL 32409

Sebring
Monday, October 14, 2024 (6 PM - 8PM)

The Pavilion on Little Lake Jackson
1775 US Hwy 27 S.
Sebring, FL 33870

 

Comments

